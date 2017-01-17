IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: All you need to know

IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the examination dates for jobs in Rural Regional Banks (RRB) and Public Sector Banks (PBS). The date sheet for the online Common Written Examination (CWE) is available on the official website. (PTI)

IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: CWE RRB VI officer scale I as well as office assistant, the preliminary test will be held on one of these dates — 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 in September 2017. For scale II and III, the single examination for officer and office assistants will be held on November 5 and November 12 respectively. (PTI)

IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: The preliminary examination for PO or Probationary Officer will be held on 7, 8 and 14 October. On October 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2017, the examination for the post of management trainees in various public sector banks will be held. The main examination is scheduled to be on 26th November. (Indian Express)