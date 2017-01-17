IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: All you need to know
IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the examination dates for jobs in Rural Regional Banks (RRB) and Public Sector Banks (PBS). The date sheet for the online Common Written Examination (CWE) is available on the official website. (PTI)
IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: CWE RRB VI officer scale I as well as office assistant, the preliminary test will be held on one of these dates — 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24 in September 2017. For scale II and III, the single examination for officer and office assistants will be held on November 5 and November 12 respectively. (PTI)
IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: The preliminary examination for PO or Probationary Officer will be held on 7, 8 and 14 October. On October 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2017, the examination for the post of management trainees in various public sector banks will be held. The main examination is scheduled to be on 26th November. (Indian Express)
IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: For the recruitment of clerks (CWE CLERK VII) the examination will take place on December 2, 3, 9 and 10. The main exam is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2018. Prelims for the specialist officer (CWE SPL-VII) is scheduled to be held on December 30 and 31, 2017 and mains on January 28, 2018. (Indian Express)
More from this section
- IBPS Exam Calendar 2017-18: All you need to know
- ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Here are the steps to check results
- Shahrukh Khan fans’ anticipation grows as ‘8 days to Raees’ trends
- Gandhinagar Railway station all set to get a hotel and a swanky makeover! Here’s what it will look like
- Kaabil vs Ghajini: Do we love Hrithik Roshan or Aamir Khan’s film more?
- OK Jaanu box office collections day 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur’s live-in romance earns Rs 4 cr
- Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra: 10 pics of the actor to make you drool
- Bollywood’s Makar Sankranti connect: Raees, Kai Po Che and other famous filmi kite scenes
- xXx Return Of Xander Cage Mumbai conference: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel amp up the frenzy around their film