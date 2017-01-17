ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Here are the steps to check results
ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for chartered accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT). The CA final examination was conducted in the month of November 2016 and CPT was conducted in the month of December 2016. (PTI)
ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Candidates who wish to take Chartered Accountancy as a career option will have to clear its three levels:1) Common Proficiency Test (CPT), 2) Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC), 3) CA Final Examination. (PTI)
ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: CPT or Common Proficiency Test is the step towards Chartered Accountancy. Candidates can register and appear for CPT after completing their class 12 examination. Candidates who obtain 30% marks in each of the 4 sections in the paper and 50% aggregate marks in the entire paper will be considered as cleared. (PTI)
ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: The CA Final examination is the last and final step of the Chartered Accountancy. It is considered one of the toughest exam and any candidate who passes both the groups of IPCC, during the last six months of his/her articleship can take the final examination. (PTI)
ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Here are the steps to to check the ICAI CA Final and CPT 2016 Results. 1) Visit the official website of ICAI, 2) Click on the link that says, ‘Result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in November 2016 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2016 declared’, 3)Once you enter the page, click on the exam that you appeared for, 4)Enter your required details to know your result, 5)Candidates who appeared for the CA Final examination can check the merit list for the same. (PTI)
