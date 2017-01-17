ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Here are the steps to check results

ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for chartered accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT). The CA final examination was conducted in the month of November 2016 and CPT was conducted in the month of December 2016. (PTI)

ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: Candidates who wish to take Chartered Accountancy as a career option will have to clear its three levels:1) Common Proficiency Test (CPT), 2) Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC), 3) CA Final Examination. (PTI)

ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: CPT or Common Proficiency Test is the step towards Chartered Accountancy. Candidates can register and appear for CPT after completing their class 12 examination. Candidates who obtain 30% marks in each of the 4 sections in the paper and 50% aggregate marks in the entire paper will be considered as cleared. (PTI)

ICAI CA Final and CPT Result 2016 declared: The CA Final examination is the last and final step of the Chartered Accountancy. It is considered one of the toughest exam and any candidate who passes both the groups of IPCC, during the last six months of his/her articleship can take the final examination. (PTI)