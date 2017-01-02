CEED Exam Admit Card 2017: IIT Bombay releases admit card; here’s how to download

CEED Exam Admit Card 2017: IIT Bombay has released the admit card for CEED 2017 aka Common Entrance Examination for Design. The exam is to be held on the 22nd of January and the candidates who have applied for this exam can download their admit cards from the official website of CEED. (Source: Express Photo)

CEED Exam Admit Card 2017: The exam has two parts - Part A and Part B where candidates would be tested on their aptitude ranging from logical reasoning to drawing and observation skills. Part A particularly will have questions related to language, logical reasoning, understanding of design while Part B will mostly have questions to test the drawing skills of the candidates. The exam will be held from 10:30 AM in the morning to 1 PM in the afternoon.

CEED Exam Admit Card 2017: CEED is a common entrance exam which is meant for post graduates in technological design field. The exam is held annually acorss all IITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Aspiring candidates can refer to the website for important dates of the exam. The admit card has all the important information regarding the centre, the timings and the rules and regulations that students are expected to take care of. Here are the steps to download the admit card. (Source: IE)