CBSE UGC NET 2017: Admit card available from Dec 28; download from cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education announced that it will hold the exam for National Eligibility Test (NET) on 22nd of January 2017. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, cbsenet.nic.in.

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The board holds these exams twice a year for the post of assistant professor only or for junior research fellowship. The official website of UGC has all the information a candidate might need.The website highlights all the important notifications for the convience of the students.

CBSE UGC NET 2017: From admit cards, to timings, to schedules, the website will guide you through everything that you might be worried about. Moreover, if there is a query that you have you can always write an email to the authority and clear any doubts that you might have.The candidates who are appearing for this exam for the first time and are not sure about the pattern that the board will follow this year can check out the pattern here.

CBSE UGC NET 2017: There will be three parts of the exam that the candidates will have to attempt. In paper 1, there would be 60 questions out of which the candidates will have the liberty to leave 10 and attempt just 50. Since it's an objective type exam, the time provided for the exam is a little more than hour. Paper 2 has 50 compulsory questions and Paper 3 too has 75 compulsary questions. While paper 1 and paper 2 will carry 100 marks each, paper 3 will carry 150 marks.