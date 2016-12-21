XAT written exam 2017: As entrance exam nears, check out exam pattern
XAT written exam 2017: Xaviour Labour Relations Institute is to hold its aptitude test next month. The XAT exam 2017 will be held on 8th of January. The students who applied for the entrance exam can now download their admit cards from the institute's website. Xaviour Labour Relations institute is one of the most respected business institutes and aspiring business proffesionals from across the country have applied for it.
XAT written exam 2017: According to the university website, there are over 100 business schools which will accept XAT scores for admissions in the coming year. Along with 47 Test cities in India, the institute also has 2 international centres for its exam.
XAT written exam 2017: With not even a month to go for the exam, the University has come out with the admit cards of the candidates. You may check all the information regarding examination centre, timings and roll number from the admit card. The students can download the admit card from the official website of the institute. The university website www.xlri.ac.in lives up to the expectations and is quite helpful.
XAT written exam 2017: From important dates to courses offered, the website will help you through the entire admission procedure. This exam is organised by XLRI and a candidate has to fill two forms for the same. It's a three hour exam and has two exams in it. Where one carries objective, multiple choice questions, the other one carries general knowledge and comprehension questions. Maximum time provided for the objective exam is 2 hour 20 minutes and maximum time provided for the general knowledge and comprehension writing is 40 minutes.
