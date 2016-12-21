JEE Main 2017: Top 4 steps to crack the exam

IIT JEE Main Exam 2017: Pre boards are round the corner and students are studying day in and day out for these exams. Since a very strict marking pattern is usually followed in Pre boards, it becomes extremely difficult for students to balance between IIT preperations and board exams. However, with a little bit of focus and dedication, students can manage both. Here are a few tips to crack IIT JEE exam without hampering your board preperation - in fact, you can add definitely add to your boards preparation with this course of action. Check it out: (Source: IE)

IIT JEE Main Exam 2017: Make a schedule: Most student prefer to study in morning with a fresh mind. However, there's nothing wrong if a student prefers to study during the night when there are no disturbances. What's important is to have a schedule. Students must make a time table and divide their time between study and other things. Students must put a fixed number of hours into studying everyday. Also, they must take breaks in equal intervals of time.

IIT JEE Main Exam 2017: Test yourself: Abundant mock papers are available for students online and offline. Students can test themselves by solving question banks at the end of the textbooks or by downloading mock papers from the websites. What's another way of testing yourself is by making your own questions, however, this way is limited to theoretical questions; for numericals, recommended books and textbook can be used.

IIT JEE Main Exam 2017: Time yourself: Only solving a numerical is not enough, students will have to solve the numericals in time as well. If you take time in solving numericals, time yourself. Put an alarm and assign youself a particular time frame in which you'll finish the question. Do the same with mock papers, finish the mock exams in the assigned time and don't stop at checking the exam, also do the correction for them.