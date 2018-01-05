IIFT results 2017: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will announce the result of Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) exam soon. The result is expected to be declared this week on the official website – tedu.iift.ac.in. All those candidates who had attempted the exam are advised to visit the official website to check the result and download it. The written exam was conducted on December 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, for admission to MBA IB course. The exam date was rescheduled earlier as it was clashing with CAT 2017. Aspirants were given 2 hours to attempt a 100-mark paper which had a negative marking of 1/3 for every wrong answer. The exam consisted of four sections including quantitative ability, verbal ability, logical reasoning and general awareness. Unlike last year, this time there were six sections as against four, however, the total number of questions was 114 as compared to 123.