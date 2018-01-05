05 / 5

India Post recruitment 2018: India Post has released the latest recruitment notification in which it has stated that it will hire Multi Tasking Staff at indiapost.gov.in. The appointments will be made for Telangana Circle of the India Post. Eligible and interested candidates must note that they can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that they can apply to the post through the prescribed format before 08 January 2018. The notification stated that the selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. “No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection, ” it added. However, it is mandatory for the candidates to pass in all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms.