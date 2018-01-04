KVS recruitment 2018: Candidates who are yet to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), New Delhi vacancies must note that the last date to apply is January 11, 2018 at kvsangathan.nic.in. Earlier, KVS had announced vacancies in various departments. As per the official notification, the organisation will be hiring Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Hindi Translator, Administrative Officer, Assistant, Stenographer and others. Candidates who are eligible and interested must grab this opportunity to apply online visiting the official website. As per the official notification, candidates having a graduate degree can apply for this posts. (Website)