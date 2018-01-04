03 / 5

BHEL recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), in its job notification, has announced vacancies for the post of civil engineers at bhelpssr.co.in. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit the official website to submit the application form. “BHEL, Power Sector Southern Region, Chennai is looking for experienced engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline to be engaged purely on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of two years for their Project Sites at Tamil Nadu (Ennore SEZ, North Chennai St III, Uppur, Udangudi) and Telangana (Nalgonda),” as per the official notification. The posts are purely temporary in nature and offered on fixed tenure basis for a maximum period of Two Years. This post is not against any permanent vacancy. This placement will not entitle the candidate for any regular/permanent employment in BHEl in future. (Website)