SBI recruitment 2018: Good news for job aspirants, the State Bank of India has announced vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. The last date to apply online is January 28, 2018. As per the official notification, SBI will hire 50 officers at Deputy manager level. The candidates who will be appointed will be assigned duties like — Conducting Audit of branches/offices of the Bank and/or its Subsidiaries/Associates/JVs located within India or abroad at the direction of the Internal AuditDepartment of the Bank; preparation of reports for the activities audited containing the findings of audit; preparation of memorandum/reports for reporting to Management and/or Board Level Committees; any other work that may be entrusted by the Bank. (PTI)