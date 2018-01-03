05 / 5

ESIC recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced at Employees State Insurance Corporation, apply now on esic.nic.in.The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced vacancies for the post of professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors at esic.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates must note that the last date to submit application is 24th January 2018. A candidate should submit only one application for a particular specialty or post in a particular institution. If a candidate wants to apply for more than one specialty or more than one post in an institution or more than one institution, he/she should submit separate Online Application for different specialties or different posts or different institutions. However, if somehow, he/she submits multiple online applications for a particular specialty or post in a particular institution, then he/she must ensure that online application with the higher “Application No.” is complete in all respects including fee. (Website)