Maharashtra Bandh: The state is witnessing a total shut down on Wednesday after violent protests erupted in several parts of Mumbai and Pune. Amid call for a shut-down across Maharashtra given by Dalit leaders to protest the violence during the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, civic buses were again targeted in Mumbai today. In the wake of the violence, section 144 has been imposed in Thane district till midnight of January 4. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the Pune violence, and appealed for calm. Let us take a look at some of the shocking images from the state of Maharashtra:
Suburban trains were running normally today morning though activists tried to stage blockades on tracks at Thane on the Central line and Goregaon on the Western line, railway officials said. (PTI Photo)
The city had witnessed a major disruption of road traffic owing to protests in the eastern suburbs yesterday.
(PTI Photo)
Thirteen buses of the civic transport service ‘BEST’ were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Dindoshi and Hanuman Nagar, an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. (AP Photo)
Police personnel in action against RPI activists who went on rampage during their protest in Aurangabad on Tuesday, over the clashes that broke out at 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima in Koregaon, near Pune. (PTI Photo)
Dalits are protesting against the violence in Pune and Thane district, with the agitators damaging buses and disrupting road and rail traffic. (PTI Photo)
RPI activists pelting stones at the police during their violent protest in Aurangabad, over the clashes that broke out at 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima in Koregaon, near Pune. (PTI Photo)
Barring a couple of incidents of stones being pelted on public transport buses, the "bandh" in Pune started on a peaceful note. (PTI Photo)
Dalit protesters descended on tracks at Thane and Goregaon stations in the morning. (PTI Photo)
Policemen accompany the Dalits protesters as they stage a protest against the violence in Bhima Koregaon area of Pune. (PTI Photo)
RPI activists, amid teargas, pelting stones at the police during their violent protest in Aurangabad. (PTI Photo)
Dalit groups protesting in Mumbai against the violence in Bhima Koregaon area of Pune. (PTI Photo)
Charred vehicles following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (PTI Photo)
The shutdown received a mixed response in the city since morning with some shops doing business with their shutters partially up. (PTI Photo)
Police officials inspect a Police Station that was vandalised by Dalit groups in protest against the violence in Bhima Koregaon. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers, Dabbawalas, chose not to provide their services. (PTI Photo)
Several private schools remained shut as a precautionary measure despite there being no official holiday being declared for educational institutions.
(AP Photo)
Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)