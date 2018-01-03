01 / 18

Maharashtra Bandh: The state is witnessing a total shut down on Wednesday after violent protests erupted in several parts of Mumbai and Pune. Amid call for a shut-down across Maharashtra given by Dalit leaders to protest the violence during the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, civic buses were again targeted in Mumbai today. In the wake of the violence, section 144 has been imposed in Thane district till midnight of January 4. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the Pune violence, and appealed for calm. Let us take a look at some of the shocking images from the state of Maharashtra: