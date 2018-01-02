Ending the year with a bang, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has earned more than Rs 272.79 crore at the box-office. However, when it comes to overseas box-office, Tiger Zinda Hai has not spared any movie released in 2017 and has earned so far 15.15 million dollars, which is close to Rs 97 crore. The Bhaijaan starrer has toppled King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's Raees which did fairly well at the overseas box-office. Raees earned 13.5 million dollars which is around Rs 86.02 crore. But it is not just King khan movies that Salman Khan has surpassed. There are many other movies released in 2017 which was easily overcome by Tiger Zinda Hai. Let's see the four big films of Bollywood that Salman Khan beat!
Tiger Zinda Hai – 15.15 million dollars or Rs. 97 crore: As of now, on day 11, Tiger Zinda Hai minted more than Rs 270.79 crore and with the overseas amount added, the movie has crossed Rs 350 crore mark globally. With no major release ahead, the movie is likely to mint more money in the weekend.
Raees – 13.5 million dollars or Rs. 86.02 crore: Back in January, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees was released on January 25, 2017. In its lifetime, the movie has earned Rs 137.51 crore in India. However, in the overseas market, the movie has minted Rs 86.02 crore.
Jab Harry Met Sejal – 10 million dollars or Rs. 63.71 crore: Another Shah Rukh Khan movie to have released in 2017 was Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. During its run at the box-office, the movie earned Rs 64.33 crore in India. In the overseas market, the movie has minted Rs 63.71 crore.
Golmaal Again – 7.35 million dollars or Rs. 46.83 crore: Until the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again was one of the most successful movies of 2017. Overall earnings of Golmaal Again reached Rs 205 crore in India and overseas earnings of Rs 46.83 crore.
Tubelight – 7 million dollars or Rs. 44.60 crore: Salman Khan's last release Tubelight 7 million dollars at the overseas box office. The money translates to Rs 44.60 crore. However, in India, the movie earned Rs 119.26 crore.