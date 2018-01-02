01 / 6

Ending the year with a bang, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has earned more than Rs 272.79 crore at the box-office. However, when it comes to overseas box-office, Tiger Zinda Hai has not spared any movie released in 2017 and has earned so far 15.15 million dollars, which is close to Rs 97 crore. The Bhaijaan starrer has toppled King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's Raees which did fairly well at the overseas box-office. Raees earned 13.5 million dollars which is around Rs 86.02 crore. But it is not just King khan movies that Salman Khan has surpassed. There are many other movies released in 2017 which was easily overcome by Tiger Zinda Hai. Let's see the four big films of Bollywood that Salman Khan beat!