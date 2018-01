01 / 11

The year 2017 will be known for the unveiling of some of the best smartphones the world has ever seen. Apple re-worked on the design of iPhone and gave us the iPhone X on the 10th anniversary of the launch of iPhone. Tech giant Google launched the updated version of Pixel smartphones with Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Even LG launched the V30 Plus and showed what their device is capable of, with dual cameras and a huge 6-inch screen. Samsung launched some of the sleekest phones with Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 plus and made a grand return if the Note series line up with Galaxy Note 8. 2017 was one of the record-breaking years for smartphones in terms of pricing. Here are some of the best smartphones that went on sale with a whopping price tag.