People in India and around the world welcomed 2018 with traditional fireworks displays at the stroke of the midnight hour. People partied hard in major cities and bid adieu to 2017 and made way for the new year, 2018 by going through an array of activities spanning local traditions and much more. While clubs were jam-packed in cities of New Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow, the beach became the party hub in Chennai where people went to the Marina Beach to ring in the new year. On the other hand, one of the first countries to welcome the new year were New Zealand and Australia, where fireworks exploded over the iconic Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as people watched from boats in the Parramatta river. In India major landmarks were decked out in colourful lights and people sparked of celebrations in multifaceted ways. Here take a look at how people took part in the celebration and welcomed the year 2018!
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation buildings lit up on new year's eve. (ANI)
The Golden Temple in Amritsar seen lit up on New Year 2018. (ANI)
Special Ganga aarti performed in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on the first day of 2018. (ANI)
Policemen walk alongside revelers as they arrive for New Year's celebrations in Bangalore, on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Security was tight in the southern Indian city of Bangalore to prevent a repeat of incidents of alleged groping and molestation of several women during last year's New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Devotees throng Sai Baba Temple in Delhi to offer prayers on new year's eve (ANI)
New year eve celebrations underway in Lucknow. (ANI)
Singer Daler Mehendi performs in Panjim in Goa. (ANI)
Visuals of people celebrating New Year 2018 at Mumbai’s Marine Drive. (ANI)
Visuals of people celebrating New Year 2018 at Kolkata’s Park Street (ANI)
Visuals of people celebrating New Year 2018 in Pune. (ANI)
ITBP jawans celebrate New Year 2018 in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. (ANI)
People celebrating New Year 2018 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)
New Year 2018 festivities at a Church in Rameswaram, TamilNadu, last night. (ANI)
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile. (Reuters)
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Reuters)
Revelers brace freezing cold temperatures in Times Square ahead of New Year's celebrations in Manhattan, New York, U.S. (Reuters)
Confetti flies over Times Square during the New Year's celebration in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world are packing into a frigid Times Square Sunday to mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop, a burst of more than a ton of confetti and midnight fireworks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Revelers wait for midnight during New Year's celebrations in Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis in New York, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2018. (Reuters)
The first sunrise of the New Year is seen from the Laoshan observatory deck in Beijing, China January 1, 2018. (Reuters)
The world's largest New Year street party, Edinburgh's Hogmanay. Looking across to fireworks over Edinburgh Castle where 75,000 revellers brought in the New Year, Monday, Jan 1, 2018, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (AP)
Fireworks are seen in Reykjavik on New Year's Day in Iceland January 1, 2018. (Reuters)
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of the band Sugarland perform during New Year's eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., December 31, 2017. (Reuters)
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations, Monday Jan. 1, 2018. (AP)
Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris as revellers take part in New Year celebrations, early January 1, 2018. (AP)
Fireworks explode in front of the skyline with the financial district during New Year's eve celebrations in Frankfurt, Germany, January 1, 2018. (Reuters)
Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, January 1, 2018. (Reuters)
Auckland welcomes New Year 2018 with spectacular fireworks in New Zealand. (ANI)