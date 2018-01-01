01 / 29

People in India and around the world welcomed 2018 with traditional fireworks displays at the stroke of the midnight hour. People partied hard in major cities and bid adieu to 2017 and made way for the new year, 2018 by going through an array of activities spanning local traditions and much more. While clubs were jam-packed in cities of New Delhi, Bhopal and Lucknow, the beach became the party hub in Chennai where people went to the Marina Beach to ring in the new year. On the other hand, one of the first countries to welcome the new year were New Zealand and Australia, where fireworks exploded over the iconic Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House as people watched from boats in the Parramatta river. In India major landmarks were decked out in colourful lights and people sparked of celebrations in multifaceted ways. Here take a look at how people took part in the celebration and welcomed the year 2018!