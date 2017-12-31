01 / 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This is the last edition of the year 2017. In this edition, Prime Minister Modi began his address by extending New Year wishes to the nation. In his 30- minute long address, PM Modi welcomed the new generation of voters ("New India Voters"), who will be eligible to vote from 2018. PM Modi also congratulated Anjum Bashir Khan, a Kashmiri man who topped the Kashmir Administrative Service. He also spoke about several opportunities for youth to empower them. He further talked about Swachhata Sarvekshan, which will be held in January. Here are the top quotes from Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat: