Giving a major boost to inland waterway transport system in the North East, Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off cargo movement on the Pandu-Dhubri route along the river Brahmaputra. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was also present on the occasion. The Union minister also said that five bridges will be constructed on the river to ease transportation. (Twitter/ Ministry of Shipping)
Stating that modern and well-equipped river ports will be established along the banks of the river, the Gadkari said transportation of cargo through the National Waterway 2 - from Pandu in Guwahati to Dhubri along the Assam-Bengal border -will reduce logistics cost and save 300 km road travel. (Twitter/ Ministry of Shipping)
"Another roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)' ferry service to transfer passengers and vehicles in large numbers will also start here soon," the Gadkari said. As part of the scheme, riverbank revetment work will be carried out with sand- or earth-filled geo bags in 14 locations.(Twitter/ Ministry of Shipping)
Inland Water Authority of India (IWAI) will charge Rs 318 per tonne of cargo from Pandu to encourage entrepreneurs and logistic operators to shift to inland waterway from road transportation. (Twitter/ Ministry of Shipping)
The 891-km stretch of the Brahmaputra between Sadiya in the easternmost part of upper Assam and Dhubri was declared as the National Waterway-2 in 1988. (Twitter/ Ministry of Shipping)
Majuli district, with an area of 1245 sq km, includes the main Majuli Island, a large number of smaller islands, some of which are inhabited, and the Brahmaputra River up to its south bank touching Jorhat and Sibsagar districts. (IE)