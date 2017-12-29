01 / 6

Giving a major boost to inland waterway transport system in the North East, Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off cargo movement on the Pandu-Dhubri route along the river Brahmaputra. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal was also present on the occasion. The Union minister also said that five bridges will be constructed on the river to ease transportation. (Twitter/ Ministry of Shipping)