Facing one after another rejection from people for its Rajya Sabha seat, the AAP Admi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal now seem to have caught in a dilemma. Till now, a total of seven persons have reportedly rejected AAP's offer for a seat in Rajya Sabha on party's ticket. With elections to be held for three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi next month, there has been a report of infighting with the party. Party leader Kumar Vishwas has already made a pitch for a seat with his supporters displaying a show of strength at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in New Delhi. However, it is learnt that he is unlikely to get a berth in the Rajya Sabha on party's ticket. Taking everyone to surprise, the list also includes a top BJP leader. (Website)