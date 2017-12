01 / 12

One of the most admired women of the year in US is an Indian-American. In a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton was named as the Most Admired Woman of the year 2017. While Nikki Haley - an Indian American - who is the current United States Ambassador to the United Nations also made it to the list. Gallup’s most admired man and woman poll is held annually and Gallup has been conducting it since 1948. Americans are asked, without prompting, to say what man and woman "living today in any part of the world, do [they] admire most?" The result is published as a top ten list. Most years the most admired man is the sitting President of the United States and the most admired woman is or has been the First Lady of the United States. Here take a look at who all made it to the list this year: