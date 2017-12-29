01 / 10

In a horrific incident, at least 15 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire engulfed a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, an official said. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI. "The cooling operations are underway. Some of the injured people are in critical condition," the official said. Take a look at some of the shocking images from the Kamala Mills compound: