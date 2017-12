01 / 6

It has been quite a busy year for Supreme Court and other courts too. The apex court has passed some of the most crucial judgement in 2017. From Triple Talaq to Aarushi Murder case, the Supreme Court has not failed to show why it is the top judgement house in the country. In a historic event, earlier in October, had passed the judgement for Triple talaq calling it arbitrary. Now as the years draws to a close, let's have a look at some of the most crucial judgement passed by the Supreme Court.