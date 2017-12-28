01 / 7

A privately-owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft was blown off the airport apron ploughing through a perimeter fence and into the road before crashing into a building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media report. There were no injuries reported at the incident in Malta International Airport. According to the airport officials, the strong winds moved the plane from its wheel chocks, pushing it into the road before crashing into the building. Let us take a look at some of the dramatic images of the aircraft: