India’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted the second wedding reception on Tuesday in Mumbai. The reception was attended by several bigwigs of Bollywood and cricket world. The wedding reception was held at St Regis Hotel, Mumbai. Earlier, the newlywed couple had hosted a reception in Delhi which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. The duo had got married in a hush-hush affair in Tuscany, Italy which was attended by close friends and family on December 11. (Anushka Sharma Fan Club)