Last year Dubai had announced that it would be building what would be the world’s tallest tower, to set another record for the city that is already home to the highest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa. The 928m mega-tall skyscraper will be completed by 2020. The Tower is being constructed on the Dubai Creek Harbor, which boasts panoramic views of the Dubai skyline as well as the creek. The Tower is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. (Twitter)