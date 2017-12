01 / 6

This year, WhatsApp has made some indispensable changes and brought to light some of the features which makes it unique. The messaging app has become a very vital part of our day to day lives. Having a user base of 1.2 billion across the world, WhatsApp has now become more user-friendly. The platform’s beta versions have also been spotted getting many new features those are yet to be rolled out to the stable version of the messaging app. As we come close to the end of 2017, here is a look at all the features introduced by WhatsApp this year: