1. Narendra Modi versus Manmohan Singh and the war of words that may never end: In 2014, who would have expected that Manmohan Singh would make more headlines for his speeches than he did during his 10-year tenure as India's prime minister. 2017 was the year of Manmohan Singh -the politician, who stunned all, including Modi, who remains in speech mode all the time. Manmohan's scathing remarks on state of economy energised the opposition ranks, including during Gujarat polls. Modi was also not in a mood to relent. Personal jibes flew high. From 'Harvard to Hard work' to 'bathing with a raincoat on', Modi humiliated his predecessor like never before. The war of words hit its lowest note when Modi indirectly accused Manmohan of colluding with Pakistan ahead of Gujarat poll. The war of words is not over yet. Gear up for 2018. (AP)