01 / 7

Vijay Rupani was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term after the BJP won the recently-held Assembly elections in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes nostalgic and remembers his days as Gujarat CM. Modi shared his memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 as he tweeted "attending today’s oath taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as CM." PM Modi also congratulated new Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and deputy CM Nitin Patel. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)