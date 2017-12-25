01 / 8

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated DMRC Magenta Line Metro Train from Botanical Garden in Noida. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. Chugging past the lush green of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the sports complex at Jamia Millia Islamia, the majestic Lotus Temple and the Kalkaji Mandir, the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro crosses many milestones that shape the national capital. Notably, Delhi metro has come a full circle as the first route between Shahdara and Tis Hazari was inaugurated on December 25, 2002. Take a look at the photos of inauguration of brand new Magenta Line of Delhi Metro! (ANI)