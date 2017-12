01 / 16

December 25, 2017 marks the 93th Birthday of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Though the leader has been bed ridden and away from the eyes of the media for many years now due to his old age, the Bharat Ratna recepient was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other leaders at his residence today. A political persona known for his exemplary leadership and contribution to Indian politics, Vajpayee is the only non-Congress leader who served the nation as the prime minister and completed his full term. On his 93rd Birthday, here are some pictures that depict his political life in the country from being the minister of external affairs to the Prime Minister and then later a reputed minister of the opposition. (Photo: Express Archives)