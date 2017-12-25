Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro was launched on Monday, December 25, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much awaited train service today. The Line is expected to make commuting between South Delhi and Noida hassle-free. Notably, Delhi metro will come full circle as first route between Shahdara and Tis Hazari was inaugurated on December 25, 2002. Here take a look at Delhi metro’s Magenta Line coaches and what all new facilities DMRC has made available for the people of Delhi to enjoy their ride! (PTI)
02 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa. (PTI)
03 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: For now, nine stations fall under this portion of the Magenta Line – Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir.
04 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The coaches on the Magenta line will run on the standard gauge, however, they are as wide as broad gauge coaches. That means these coaches can accommodate 35-40 people extra. The two-seaters, which were seen near the junction of two coaches have now been replaced by three- and five-seaters. (PTI)
05 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The interiors of the Delhi Metro was not very colourful until now with, white, beige and steel colours. However, the trains on the Magenta line are wildly colourful. Shades of blue, pink and orange on the seats can be seen with a darker colour indicating the reserved seats.
06 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Trains on the Magenta line are fitted with LED screens and has USB charging ports. It also has a special area designed specifically in order to make the ride smooth for differently-abled people. (Screenshot/Youtube)
07 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: The poles have been replaced by three-panelled support bars so that more people can hold on — without hands overlapping. Additional handrails have also been fixed on the sides of the entrances for passengers not seated. (PTI)
08 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: As of now, the frequency of metro trains will be 5 minutes and 14 seconds with 10 trains being pressed into service, but this will increase as the train extends to Janakpuri. Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds. (PTI)
09 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Earlier, the fare between the two stations was Rs 50, but with the new line in place, the cost of the journey between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir will reduce to Rs 30.
10 / 10
Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Kalkaji Mandir which is already on the Violet Line becomes an interchange station, while Botanical Garden is the first interchange metro station in Noida.
(DMRC Website)