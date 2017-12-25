01 / 10

Delhi Metro Magenta Line: Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro was launched on Monday, December 25, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much awaited train service today. The Line is expected to make commuting between South Delhi and Noida hassle-free. Notably, Delhi metro will come full circle as first route between Shahdara and Tis Hazari was inaugurated on December 25, 2002. Here take a look at Delhi metro’s Magenta Line coaches and what all new facilities DMRC has made available for the people of Delhi to enjoy their ride! (PTI)