Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection on opening day ensured that the Salman Khan starrer will be one of the best movies of 2017. The movie has received a resounding response from the fans, and even the critics are calling it a 'BLOCKBUSTER'. On the first day of release, Salman Khan movie earned Rs 33.75 crore, which made Tiger Zinda Hai one of the biggest releases ever in Bollywood. This is a massive earnings number for any actor and all the superstars of Bollywood and Southern cinema would be envious of the same. With the substantial amount of Rs 33.75 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai collection number has ensured that the movie becomes the 6th highest opening day grosser of all time. A magnificent achievement by Bhai. But which are the other movies that are still in the lead on this list? Big surprise numbers here, check them out: