Continuing to lure its customers, Reliance Jio, once again, brought two new exciting plans under Happy New Year 2018 offer. The new Jio prepaid plans are priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299. The introduction of these new plans has brought big relief to heavy data users. In the cutthroat competitive telecom sector, Jio has now come out with these two new plans to take on Airtel and Vodafone.