More than 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at London Zoo on Saturday and although no animals were immediately reported to have been injured, one aardvark was missing. The fire broke out shortly after 0600 GMT at the Animal Adventure section before spreading to an adjacent gift shop and cafe, near an area where visitors can handle and feed animals, the zoo and London Fire Brigade said. Staff on duty moved animals to safety and the fire was brought under control about three hours later. (Image: Reuters)