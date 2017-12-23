01 / 6

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has ended Bollywood’s year-long drought of dry box-office spells and has opened to housefull theatres across the country. The film has received a phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike beating other Bollywood films to be the biggest opening of 2017. Only film retaining top spot in terms of the biggest opening in the Hindi medium is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi dubbed) at Rs 41 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai has surpassed earnings of the only big opening of a Bollywood film, Golmaal Again, by a long mile and is likely to cross the Rs 110 crore mark in the first week of box-office collections. Here is a list of top 5 films which has opened big at the box-office in 2017: (Bollywood Hungama/IE)