01 / 11

While we herald the year 2018, we take a look back at the women celebrities of India who featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of 2017. As the year-end nears, it is time to analyse which women celebrity has grabbed a spot on the Forbes list. The list boasts of an array of actresses, singers and performers who have made their way to the most touted magazine of the world. Without wasting time here are 10 highest earning Indian women celebrities of 2017, take a look