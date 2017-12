01 / 7

Motorola Christmas Sale: Major brands often offer huge exciting discounts on their products between Christmas and New Year and this year Motorola has announced Christmas sale in their retail stores or Motohubs across the country. The offer on Motorola products like Moto Z2 lay, Moto G5, Moto GS5, Moto M, Moto E4 and Moto C which will continue till December 30. (IE)