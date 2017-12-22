01 / 6

Putting rest to the year-long jinx and dry spell witnessed by Bollywood in 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai has opened to electrifying responses and packed houses across the country. The film has received a phenomenal response in terms of advance bookings and occupancy rates on its opening day and is set to break all known records of Salman Khan films in the past. Theaters recorded 80 per cent occupancy rates with ticket prices shooting up at an unimaginable rate. However startling it may sound, tickets for the film have crossed past the Rs 2000 mark with few multiplexes charging upto Rs 2400 for “Premium superior” tickets that has not yet been verified. This article will look into the five aspects of the film that has made Tiger Zinda Hai worth waiting and watch of the year: (Twitter/Bollywood Hungama)