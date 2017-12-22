Fascinating screenplay: Being a sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai manages to weave into the earlier storyline quite seamlessly which makes the screenplay highly engaging. Neelesh Mishra and Ali Abbas Zafar’s story offers a melange of romance, action, drama, humour with a subtle pinch of patriotism. The India-Pakistan angle with a message for peace played out in the film is the highlight which has been inserted throughout the entire film that promises to leave the audience with a bittersweet aftertaste.
(Twitter)