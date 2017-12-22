01 / 21

It is almost time to say goodbye to yet another fruitful year and many publications have come out with their top 10s and 100s lists. After Google, Yahoo and, Youtube, Forbes has unveiled a list of 21 sports personalities in the 2017 India Celebrity 100 list - Forbes has listed the top 100 personalities out of which we have culled out the sportsmen and sportswomen to create a top 10 of our own. This brings us to the question as to who are the top 10 sports personalities of 2017 and more than that, who has topped the list. So, here are 21 top sports personalities in 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. And who are the winners from Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma, and Kidambi Srikanth………