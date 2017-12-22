01 / 17

Best pictures of 2017: This year has been full of action, from tragedies, humour, to triumphs, people and countries have had to deal with a lot. The year can be seen as a mixed bag as we moved forward in some areas but there were some downers too. As for India, the year saw the GST roll-out, ISRO's launch of satellites, Manushi Chillar becoming Miss World and much more. As they say, a picture speaks a thousand words, so, here are some which will leave you spellbound! Check out the best pictures of 2017 here.