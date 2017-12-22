01 / 10

Supersonic passenger travel, which died out with the Concorde's demise in 2003, will make a comeback by the mid-2020s if three entrepreneurial US-based companies can make jets quiet and efficient enough to win over buyers and fliers. Fifteen years ago, Boeing Co cancelled plans to build the near-supersonic Sonic Cruiser, the last big attempt by a major manufacturer to speed up commercial travel. Now Japan Airlines Co Ltd and Virgin Group are backing one of the three US supersonic projects, Denver-based Boom Technology Inc, which plans a 55-seat all business class jet.