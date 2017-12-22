01 / 9

The Navya Arma vehicle, a self-driving bus, is designed to navigate fixed routes for shuttle services while avoiding obstacles. In Tokyo, Japan's SoftBank and Mitsubishi Estate demonstrate this self-driving bus. It can carry up to 15 passengers and has a maximum speed of 45 kph. Navya assists cities around the world in improving their transport offer with its autonomous, driverless and electric solutions. The company is pioneer and specialist in the autonomous vehicle market. Let us take a look at the pictures where Japan's SoftBank and Mitsubishi Estate demonstrate self-driving bus named Navya Arma: