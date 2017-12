01 / 11

India’s power-couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Thursday hosted their wedding reception at The Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. This is first of the two receptions, that the duo has planned to host. Today’s reception is for close family and friends. Virushka were seen wearing fashion designer Sabyasachi attire for the Delhi reception too. The designer dressed the couple in his creations for all their big days so far- the engagement, haldi, sangeet and the wedding in Tuscany.While Anushka looked divine in a red saree, Virat looked dapper in a black sherwani. The couple is expected to fly out to Mumbai to prepare for the function on December 26. Here are the pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s reception: