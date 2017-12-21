01 / 8

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bal Thackeray: From Raman Raghav 2.0 to Manjhi: The Mountain Man to Chand Nawab of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved out his own niche as an actor to make a difference in the masala-dominated Bollywood industry. The actor is known to portray multi-dimensional characters with elan and his versatility, a rarity in Bollywood, only seems to grow with every performance. According to latest reports by News18, the actor will be seen sketching the character of Balasaheb (Bal) Thackeray, who was one of the more bold and strong personalities India has seen. The official announcement for the biopic is slated to be on December 21 in a star-studded affair in Mumbai. (Twitter)