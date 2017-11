01 / 6

The Indian Super League is all set to kick-start tomorrow. This year the league will see 10 teams clashing among each other in quest of the last victory. Among the latest additions in this season are Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Right from its start, the ISL had attracted a lot of foreign players. In the new season, the participation of foreign players has been reduced to eight from 11.Unlike the previous three seasons, the maximum number of foreigners allowed on the pitch at the same time will be reduced to five from six. Let's take a look on the International stars who took part in Indian Super League:-