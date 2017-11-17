01 / 6

In a big surprise, as early signs of winter are seen, the states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir have experienced snowfall! The Rohtang Pass on the Manali-Leh National Highway has been closed down for vehicular traffic after 6-inch snowfall. the 13,050-foot high Pass is prone to sudden heavy snowfall which could pose a serious threat to the lives of travellers. Rohtang Pass and nearby areas witnessed the first spell of snow this season yesterday that have led to extremely cold conditions in the region. The area has been engulfed with a thick fog cover since yesterday. Some areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh snowfall while the plains recorded light rainfall breaking the dry spell in the Valley. (PTI)