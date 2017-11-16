01 / 7

Padmavati, the magnum-opus of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been churning a storm for many days now. The movie shows Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles in one of the most-awaited films of the year. Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was accused of distorting history and showing the Rajput community in bad light. The Supreme Court had refused to stay the release of 'Padmavati' over which the Allahabad High Court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a ban of the film. Bhansali's Padmavati, is based on the queen of Chittorgarh 'Rani Padmini'. "It is said that here Rana Ratan Singh showed a glimpse of legendary beauty of his wife Padmini to Alauddin Khilji through a mirror. After which, Alauddin Khilji went to the extent of ravaging Chittor in order to possess her," reads a board by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the entrance to ‘Padmini Palace’ in Chittorgarh. To avoid the capture by Khilji, Padmini performed jauhar (killed) herself at Chittor fort. So, keeping aside the protests, let's take a look at the jaw-dropping images of famous fort where Rani Padmini performed Jauhar: