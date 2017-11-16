01 / 9

A 500 year old work of art believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci and depicting Jesus Christ sold in New York for $450.3 million, smashing a new art auction record, Christie's said. The whopping price dwarfed the previous record for the most expensive piece of art sold at auction, set at $179.4 million for Pablo Picasso's "The Women of Algiers (Version O)" by Christie's in 2015. The auction house says "Salvator Mundi" or "Savior of the World" is one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings in existence that are generally accepted as from the Renaissance master's own hand. (AP Photo)