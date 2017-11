01 / 15

Lebanon has accusesd Saudi Arabia of holding its PM Saad al-Hariri as hostage. Hariri travelled to Riyadh on Novemeber 3 before abruptly resigning in a televised statement a day later. He has stayed in Riyadh and top Lebanese officials and senior politicians close to Hariri have said that he was forced to quit. France said on Wednesday that Hariri will visit the country with his family in coming days. Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said that he will not accept Hariri's resignation until he returns to Lebanon to formally submit it and explain the reasons behind the sudden decision. Let's take a look at the series of developments in the mystery behind Hariri's resignation: