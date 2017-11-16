01 / 5

After a summer filled with flaming rockets and an earth-shaking nuclear blast, North Korea's state media is portraying Kim Jong Un as a leader who has temporarily traded weapons for workshops. The new portrayal appears designed to build domestic support by delivering on promises to develop the economy alongside the nuclear programme and to reassure citizens amid tightening international sanctions. A series of photos released by their state media showed Kim examining equipment at a tractor factory, test driving one of the vehicles and laughing with workers. (Image: Reuters)