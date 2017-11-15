01 / 15

Zimbabwe crisis: President Robert Mugabe's decades-long grip on power in Zimbabwe has started to fade as the military was in control of the country today. According to report, Mugabe said that he was under house arrest, although generals have denied staging a coup. The capital city Harare today had roads that were blocked by the military vehicles outside the parliament. Major General Sibusiso Moyo on Tuesday during a late-night television address said, "The president... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed." While talking about the unrest in the city, he added, "We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes... As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy." While reports speculated a military coup, Moyo said, "This is not a military takeover of government." Here are a few pictures that depict the current situation of Harare-