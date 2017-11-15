01 / 5 A Singapore mass transit train collided early on Wednesday with another train that was stationary at Joo Koon station in the city state's western area. (Image: Reuters) 02 / 5 25 injuries were reported, due to the train collision at a platform at Joo Koon station in Singapore. (Image: Reuters) 03 / 5 The incident took place at 8 a.m. local time, (0000 GMT) the report said. (Image: Reuters) 04 / 5 It is the second such incident in Singapore’s transport history.(Image: Reuters) 05 / 5 The first incident occurred on August 5, 1993. It left 156 commuters injured.(Image: Reuters)